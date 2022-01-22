US bombed Syria dam on 'no-strike' list, risking thousands
The strikes on the dam which was on the US military's 'no-strike' list due to flood risks on communities downstream included 1 bunker buster which could have caused a devastating flood and killed thousands had it not failed to detonate
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.