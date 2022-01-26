Turkish Airlines warehouse roof collapses in snowstorm, passengers protest

Extreme snowstorm causes the roof of a warehouse of Turkish Airlines to collapse at the Istanbul Airport, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the roof of a cargo warehouse building has collapsed under the weight of the fallen snow. Reportedly, nobody died.

Turkish Airlines has cancelled 36 flights so far at Istanbul, and 31 at Sabiha Gokcen, the city's second airport.

Also, some passengers of Turkish Airlines have been stranded at the Istanbul Airport, protesting over what they described as poor service delivery after they had been delayed for over 24 hours due to heavy snowfall at the Istanbul Airport, Turkey.

The passengers, who spoke with MEMO over the telephone, had protested in the airport's departure hall demanding accommodation and quality customer service delivery from the management of Turkish Airlines.

We have been stuck at the airport for two days dua to cancellation at Istanbul airport. No one is willing to help us find solutions. They made mothers with small infants and elderly people sleep on a cold concrete floor #turkishairlines pic.twitter.com/U09uCuxYkT — Aliyah (@khaaade) January 25, 2022

This video shows that passengers are protesting as they have been waiting for two nights at the airport with no provision for hotel and one meal.