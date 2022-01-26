US, UK, France slam Syria regime's 'unlawful detention' of civilians

The United States, Britain, France and several other countries have called on the Syrian regime to end the unlawful detention and enforced disappearance of Syrian people, and to allow humanitarian access to the country, Anadolu reported.

Speaking at the Security Council meeting, the US Ambassador to the UN, Bathsheba Crocker, accused the Syrian regime of "thwarting any attempt to find a political solution to the conflict" and urged to grant unhindered access for humanitarian aid to besieged areas and release people "arbitrarily imprisoned and held without trial."

For his part, French Ambassador, Jerome Bonnafont said for over a decade, the situation in Syria has witnessed systematic and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

He called on the Syrian regime's government to "stop illegal executions, torture and inhumane practices in places of detention", adding that "these unacceptable violations must stop and the perpetrators should be held accountable."

