Turkish Charity provides aid to 1,200 Syrian families

Turkish humanitarian organisation, IHH, has given winter aid to 1,200 Syrian families who live in refugee camps, an official said on Friday and Anadolu News Agency reports.

Selim Tosun, the organisation's media manager for Syria, told Anadolu Agency that the IHH provided supplies to the displaced people affected by the recent extreme weather in the north of Aleppo.

Snowstorms and heavy downpours in the cities of Azaz, Afrin and Al-Bab, among others, have damaged displacement sites, tents and people's belongings.

"In the first phase, tents were set up for families exposed to the cold, and we are continuing to provide and deliver new tents," Tosun said."Our teams have also been delivering food parcels, heaters, fuel, mattresses, winter clothes, blankets, shoes and bread to civilians living in the camps," he added.

The Istanbul-based Charity has been carrying out aid projects in war-torn Syria since the country's devastating conflict began in 2011, when the Bashar Al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

READ: Syrian fathers keep night watch so children do not freeze to death