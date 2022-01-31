British woman claiming she was gang-raped in Cyprus cleared of lying conviction

A 21 year old British woman, found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus, has won her appeal against the conviction at the country's Supreme Court, local British media reports.

According to the report, lawyers for the 21-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before the Supreme Court in Cyprus to hear a judge's decision after lodging an appeal in September.

The 19-year-old was holidaying in the popular resort, Ayia Napa, where she was allegedly gang-raped and filmed by 12 Israeli boys.

She reported the rape to the police, and then signed a retraction of the accusation, ten days later, which her lawyer claims was done under duress after eight hours of police interrogation without legal representation present.

A pathologist said a judge dismissed 35 bruises found on her body, which the expert said were consistent with violent sexual assault.

Over $100,000 were raised within a few hours of her guilty conviction, which has since increased to nearly $200,000.

The teen faced a $2,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

Cyprus released the 12 Israeli boys and they returned home to a heroes' welcome and chants "The Brit is a whore!"

The case has sparked protests amongst women's and human rights groups, who suggested that the harsh treatment of the girl was due to Cyprus wanting to maintain relations with Israel.

