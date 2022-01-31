Egypt sentences 10 Brotherhood to death

An Egyptian court yesterday referred the cases of ten members of the Muslim Brotherhood to the country's Grand Mufti for approval of the death penalty after they were found guilty of "forming armed groups to carry out hostile attacks."

The defendants included prominent leader Yehia Moussa. The court found the defendants guilt of "forming armed groups to carry out hostile attacks in Cairo and Giza against police personnel and vandalise public properties and facilities."

Egypt banned the Brotherhood months after the 2013 military coup which ousted the group from power after it won the country's first democratic election a year earlier. Three months later it declared it a terrorist organisation. Anyone who opposes the regime is accused of being a part of the group, even if they were staunch critics or from another religion.

