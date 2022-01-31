Syrians in Idlib burn clothes to stay warm

As winter sets in, Syrians displaced by the ongoing civil war have no other option but to burn their clothes to stay warm in the camps, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In the north-western province of Idlib, where most internally displaced Syrians reside, strong winds have uprooted many tents.

At night, the children get together and light bonfires using plastic, old shoes and pieces of wood.

Some people even burn clothes to stay warm in the sub-zero temperatures.

Adnan Al Ahmed, who was forced to leave his hometown, Hama, eight years ago, said more than 50 families have lost their tents to the heavy snowfall this year.

Children had to be rescued from the toppled tents, he added.

Moreover, the roads were blocked due to bad weather and sick children could not be taken to hospital, he said.

READ: Syrian fathers keep night watch so children do not freeze to death

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar Al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

The Idlib de-escalation zone was forged under an agreement between Turkiye and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire agreements, which have been frequently violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

The situation for the people in Idlib worsened when the Assad regime, backed by Russia and Iran, launched an offensive on the province, causing large-scale displacement.

Living in overcrowded tent camps, or out in the open in safe areas, many are struggling to meet even their basic needs.