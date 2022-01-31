Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia: Ghannouchi's daughter sues lawmaker for defamation

January 31, 2022 at 3:12 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Rached Ghannouchi, Tunisian parliament speaker and the head of the Ennahda Movement speaks during a panel in Tunis, Tunisia on January 12, 2021 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Rached Ghannouchi, Tunisian parliament speaker and the head of the Ennahda Movement speaks during a panel in Tunis, Tunisia on January 12, 2021 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
 January 31, 2022 at 3:12 pm

The daughter of the suspended Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, Soumaya, yesterday filed a lawsuit against lawmaker Samia Abbou for defaming her after she accused her of "importing milk from Belgium" which was subsidised by the state and thus causing the local market to collapse.

"Today I assigned a team of lawyers to file a case against her [Abbou] for falsehood and false accusations," Soumaya said on Facebook, adding that she challenged Abbou to provide proof for her claims.

The lawsuit comes days after a court fined Rached Ghannouchi 10,000 Tunisian dinars ($3,500) for allegedly "committing electoral crimes".

Tunisia has been undergoing a political crisis since July, when President Kais Saied imposed exceptional measures, including freezing parliament, issuing legislation by presidential decree, dismissing the prime minister, and appointing new ministers.

In moves the opposition have called a "coup against the constitution".

READ: Tunisia is back to square one and has to put civil freedoms first

Categories
AfricaNewsTunisia
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments