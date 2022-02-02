Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel detains 35 Palestinians in West Bank arrest campaign

Israeli forces, who raided the panel, intervene in the Palestinians and detained 4 people, including two press members, in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem on May 27, 2021 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli occupation forces have arrested 35 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, Safa news agency reported on Tuesday. The Israeli army has not released any information on the arrests.

However, according to Safa, at least 20 people were arrested in Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah. Another eight people were detained in Bethlehem.

At the end of 2021, around 4,600 Palestinians were being held in Israeli prisons, including 160 children and 34 women. Nearly 500 prisoners are being held with neither charge nor trial under so-called administrative detention.

