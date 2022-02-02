Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan protesters block road to Egypt after electricity cost rises

February 2, 2022
The Sudanese Electricity Transmission company in Khartoum, on 20 June 2019 [YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images]
Protests have continued for the seventh day in a row in Sudan's northern state against a recent increase in electricity tariffs.

The protests were said to have blocked the Sheryan El Shimal road linking Sudan to Egypt.

The head of the Northern State Farmers Association, Reda Al-Idrisi, warned of "imminent damage to wheat farms" following a halt in irrigation operations.

The Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council called for addressing the issue.

Farmers in Sudan have recently warned that this year's winter harvest could fail, owing to the unjustified increase in agricultural fees, neglect of cleaning canals, lack of production inputs and potential failure to fertilise the crops in time.

