Algeria army vows to foil plans to harm the country

The Algerian army has vowed to foil plans aimed at harming the country and to preserve the integrity of the national territory and defend its borders.

"The plans of the enemies of the homeland, the merchants of sedition, and those who stand behind them, who mastered weaving lies in an outrageous attempt to mislead, thinking that they will reach their goal, are doomed to fail," army publication Al-Jaish said in its February editorial.

"Desperate attempts [to harm the homeland] will remain without the slightest echo and cannot in any way undermine the sacred and strong bond between the people and the army, or affect the morale of our people and our army members," it said.

It added that the schemes target the Algerian army and its leadership in the first place, to weaken the country and prevent it from occupying its rightful place at the regional and international levels.

"The People's National Army is distinguished from the rest of the world's armies with the advantage that it was not established by a decree."

