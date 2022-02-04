Family of Egyptian prisoner calls for his release to access urgent surgery

The family of the Egyptian prisoner, Gehad Abdel Ghani, yesterday called for his release in order for him to attend "scheduled surgery after he got cancer inside his cell."

Abdel Ghani's family told local media that tumors had appeared in their son's mouth and throat. "He was transferred to the Zagazig University Hospital and it was found that he had cancerous cells and that he was required to undergo urgent surgery to remove the tumors before they spread to other parts of his body," the family added.

The prison administration did not allow his release. No reason was given as to why the request was denied. The family called on rights groups to intervene "to redress the injustice committed against our son."

Several human rights organisations have previously reported various violations against Abdel Ghani including his arbitrary arrest, his enforced disappearance and torture. He has been in prison since September 2015.

