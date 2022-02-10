Aqsa Week goes global to spread love for Islam's holy site 

Aqsa Week will be marked between 24 February and 2 March and involve events around the world from Australia to the UK, South Africa to Turkey.

Ahead of the event, groups and individuals are being mobilised to organise their own initiatives, competitions, lectures, exhibitions and rallies, all under the hashtag #LoveAqsa all to show their love for Islam's third holiest site, Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Bishop Emmanuel of Jerusalem said he welcomes Aqsa Week since Al-Aqsa Mosque is a symbol of resistance for Muslims as well as Christian and all Palestinians.

Aqsa Week will coincide with Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him)'s Night Journey (Al-Isra Wal-Miraj).

Organised by Friends of Al-Aqsa, it is hoped the activities will help increase people's understanding of the importance of Al-Aqsa and spread an appreciation of how sacred it is, and the heritage it holds into the hearts of people around the world.

For more details or to set up your own event please check the website.

READ: Palestinian factions condemn new Israeli aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque