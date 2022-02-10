Building collapses in north-west Syria, killing mother and three children

A building has collapsed in north-west Syria, killing a woman and three of her children.

According to the Syrian Civil Defence group, also known as the White Helmets, the two-storey building on the southern edge of Idlib city collapsed last night.

During the rescue operation, which lasted around four hours, the mother and one of her children were already dead when they were pulled out. Two of her other children died from their wounds shortly after.

The father and the remaining three children were the only ones to survive the collapse, and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The reason or cause for the collapse of the building has not yet been revealed, but it occurred after weeks of rain and snow which have hit northern Syria. Such weather has especially impacted the camps inhabited by refugees and displaced Syrians in the areas, resulting in the death of at least one child.

