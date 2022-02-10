Iran reveals ballistic missile capable of hitting targets within Israel

Iran yesterday revealed the development of a new ballistic missile with a range of 1,450 kilometres, meaning it is capable of hitting targets within Israel as well as US bases in the Middle East.

Iranian state TV reported a military spokesman as saying that the new surface-to-surface missile dubbed Khaibar Shekan has high accuracy and is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields.

"We will continue on the path of growth, development and excellence for our missile power, in terms of both quantity and quality," said Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of Iran's armed forces.

Bagheri added that Iran was "self-sufficient in terms of military equipment," and could become one of the world's largest arms exporters if US sanctions were lifted.

Last December, the Islamic Republic fired 16 ballistic missiles at the conclusion of military exercises that senior army commanders described as a warning to Israel.

Israel is located less than 1,000 kilometres from Iran's western border.

According to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies، Iran has about 20 types of ballistic missiles, as well as cruise missiles and drones. Their capabilities vary, with the Qiam-1 having a range of 800 kilometres and the Ghadr-1 able to reach 1,800 kilometres.

