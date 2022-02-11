UN: 234 Yemenis were killed in January 

Some 234 civilians were killed in Yemen in January, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced yesterday.

OCHA said that 431 civilians were injured during the same month, adding that the monthly toll was the "highest in three years."

"A total of 769 civilians were killed and 1,739 injured last year, marking a rate of seven victims per day," OCHA pointed out.

"The continuation of the Yemen conflict has caused heavy civilian losses," the UN organisation noted.

Impoverished Yemen has witnessed a boody war since September 2014 between the government forces and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who gained control over several governorates across the Arab country, including the capital Sanaa. The conflict escalated when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in March 2015 to back government forces.

The war cost the economy around $126 billion in losses, and has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with more than 30 million people dependent on aid.

The UN said in November that 377,000 people will have been killed in Yemen by the end of 2021 due to the conflict.

