4 injured after Houthi drone intercepted over Saudi airport

Four people were lightly injured at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport by shrapnel from a drone intercepted by air defences today, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said.

According to Reuters, the injured included travellers and workers, the coalition said in comments carried by state news channel Ekhbariya.

The coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015, after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis often target Abha airport, which lies close to the Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia's south, and other parts of the country with drones and missiles. Most are intercepted but a few people have been killed and several injured.

The coalition regularly carries out air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The Houthis have claimed three attacks on the UAE since the start of the year involving drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, the first of which killed three foreign workers. The UAE intercepted the other attacks, the most recent taking place early last week during a historic first visit by an Israeli president.

READ: US embassy in UAE issues warning of missile drone attack