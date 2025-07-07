Houthis fire 2 missiles at Israel in response to strikes on Yemeni ports and power station

An Israeli army spokesperson announced that two missiles were launched from Yemen towards Israel at dawn on Monday, in what appears to be a retaliatory move by the Houthi group following Israeli airstrikes in Yemen.

The spokesperson said the missiles were fired from Yemeni territory and added that the outcome of interception attempts by Israeli defence systems was still under assessment. “Our defence systems are working to intercept this threat,” the spokesperson stated.

Warning sirens were activated shortly after the launches in several areas, including the West Bank, the Dead Sea, Jerusalem, and Gush Etzion. “Sirens were activated in several areas after a missile was launched from Yemen. The details are being examined,” the spokesperson added.

Later in the morning, Israel’s Home Front Command confirmed that “the incident has ended.”

According to military sources, the missile fire by the Houthi group was a direct response to Israeli air raids carried out earlier in the day, which targeted key locations in Yemen, including the ports of Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and As-Salif, along with the main power station at Ras Kathib.

Israeli warplanes reportedly fired around 50 shells and missiles during the dawn raids. Defence Minister Israel Katz later announced the launch of “Operation Black Flag” against the Houthi group, describing the strikes as an “unusual operation.”

