Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks, protesters demand permanent Gaza ceasefire

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the White House Monday to denounce Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, demanding a permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

The press event, organized by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) in collaboration with anti-war group CODEPINK and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), took place in front of Lafayette Park, just hours before Netanyahu was set to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Demonstrators slammed the Israeli leader’s visit as a “stain” on US foreign policy. Many held signs referencing an arrest warrant issued by The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) for Netanyahu on charges of war crimes in Gaza.

“This is not a diplomatic visit. This is a disgrace,” said Robert McCaw, Director of Government Affairs at CAIR. “Every handshake, every deal, every photo op (with Netanyahu) with American leaders stains the hands of all Americans with the blood of children from Gaza.”

Since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023, more than 57,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ICC issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

“This moment is pivotal,” said Osama Abu Irshaid, executive director of AMP. “America is not a neutral party. Trump is not a mediator. Trump is a partner in this genocide. He has to bring himself to end this genocide, as he has to force Netanyahu to bring this genocide to an end.”

Abu Irshaid urged Trump to “publicly and unequivocally demand” a permanent and unconditional ceasefire from Netanyahu and to end what he described as “vague diplomacy and half measures.”

CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin underscored the growing disconnect between US politicians and public opinion. “It is quite amazing that, despite the mainstream media, the majority of American people now do not support Israel.”

“It’s all age groups, it’s Republicans, Democrats, independents, it’s blacks, it’s whites, it’s all demographics in the United States. They don’t want to keep sending money and bombs to Israel,” she said.

Also joining the protest was Rabbi Dovid Feldman, who pushed back against accusations that criticism of Israel is antisemitic. “This is not about antisemitism. This is about crimes taking place. Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal wanted by the International Court,” he said. “Judaism and Zionism are not the same. Judaism is a religion, while Zionism is a purely political movement.”

