Netanyahu describes Gaza displacement plan as “good idea”; Trump hails “excellent cooperation” with neighbouring countries

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza as a “good idea”, while Trump revealed he has co-operation from countries neighboring Israel.

This came during a joint meeting between Trump and Netanyahu at the White House early on Tuesday.

The meeting unveiled that the plan for forced displacement, which Trump proposed in February and was later adopted by the Netanyahu government, remains actively under consideration.

In response to a question directed to Trump about his February proposal to relocate Gaza’s population, Netanyahu said: “The idea of evacuation from Gaza is a good idea.” He added, “Whoever wants to leave, let them leave. Whoever wants to stay, let them stay,” and continued, “We are working with the United States to find countries that can offer Palestinians a better future, and we are getting closer to achieving that.”

His remarks came as Israel is reportedly working on plans to confine Gaza’s population to the southern city of Rafah, within a proposed “tent city” that could be set up during a possible ceasefire.

Earlier the same day, Netanyahu held a separate meeting in Washington with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Blair House. Both sides discussed ways to “strengthen the alliance between Israel and the United States and to address regional and international challenges,” according to official statements.

