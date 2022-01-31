UAE intercepts Houthi missile during Israel president's visit

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis during the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, international media reported.

Herzog is making the first-ever visit to the UAE, and was greeted by Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed.

The Emirati Defence Ministry said yesterday that the missile was intercepted and destroyed, adding that its debris fell on an uninhabited area. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

A statement from spokesman of Israeli president said he was informed of the incident and that his visit was expected to proceed as planned.

"There was not, and is not, any danger posed to the president and his entourage," the statement said.

Earlier, a Houthi spokesman said the groups would soon disclose details about a military operation deep in the UAE. This morning he posted a statement to say the Houthis had targeted both the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai with ballistic missiles and drones respectively.

He added: "The enemy nation of the UAE will remain unsafe as long as the elements of the Israeli enemy are in Abu Dhabi and Dubai."

