Israel is working to starve Gaza, UN expert says

Tlaleng Mofokeng, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health, has accused Israel of systematically working to starve the residents of the Gaza Strip and deprive them of their rights.

In a statement issued yesterday, the UN official added that “Gaza is unequivocally witnessing genocide.”

“The health system in Gaza has been completely obliterated and the right to health has been decimated at every level,” she said, adding that Israel is treating human rights as an ‘a la carte menu’.”

Earlier yesterday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said “famine is deepening in the Gaza Strip, and that airdrops of aid are useless.”

“Famine is deepening across the Gaza Strip to a great extent, and more so in the governorates of northern Gaza and Gaza City, and this disaster is claiming the lives of children, as dozens of children have died so far as a result of hunger, malnutrition and drought, which also threatens the lives of more than 700,000 Palestinians who suffer from extreme hunger.”

The Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, since 7 October, killing and wounding over 100,000 Palestinians and causing the displacement of about 85 per cent of the Strip’s population, according to Palestinian and UN figures.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, warned last month that Gaza is suffering from a “man-made famine”.

