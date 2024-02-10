Middle East Monitor
Famine and malnutrition haunt Gaza

Mothers in Gaza continue to struggle to secure adequate nutrition for their newborns and infants. As aid and goods aren’t entering Gaza, formula, milk and other nutritional goods aren’t available. Mothers resort to wrapping dates in a damp cloth to provide their children with some calories enough to help them survive for another day. The global community continues to demand an immediate ceasefire and a liberation of the aid waiting to enter Gaza.

February 10, 2024 at 6:09 pm

