Israel Opposition leader describes arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant as a ‘disaster’

Israeli Opposition leader, Yair Lapid, criticised the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, on Monday for requesting the Court to issue two arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defence Minister, Yoav Galant, over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Lapid described the decision as a “disaster”. He expected the US Congress to hold a meeting to discuss the matter and condemn the move.

The member of the Israeli war cabinet, Benny Gantz, considered that the ICC Prosecutor’s request to issue two arrest warrants is in itself a “crime of historic proportions”.

