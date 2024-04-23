Kuwait King is in Jordan on his first visit to the country since being crowned

Kuwaiti King, the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is in Jordan on his first state visit during which he will hold talks with King Abdullah II aimed at beefing up further the robust and historic relations between the two brotherly countries, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reports.

According to the report, leaders of the two brotherly countries have been seeking to add more strength to these bonds based on one faith, language, history and common destiny, elevating them higher to serve joint higher interests.

The report said that the well-established Kuwaiti-Jordanian bond in economic, political and social aspects demonstrates the strong bilateral relations the two nations share.

Jordan’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Sinan Al-Majali, said Jordan is considered a recreational and medical tourist destination for many Kuwaiti citizens who opt to visit Jordon for its natural resources.

