Gaza’s journalists win UNESCO press freedom award

Palestinian journalists covering the ongoing genocide in Gaza have been named as laureates of the 2024 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize, following the recommendation of an International Jury of media professionals.

In an award ceremony held in the Chilean capital, Santiago, yesterday on the sidelines of the World Press Freedom Conference.

“In these times of darkness and hopelessness, we wish to share a strong message of solidarity and recognition to those Palestinian journalists who are covering this crisis in such dramatic circumstances. As humanity, we have a huge debt to their courage and commitment to freedom of expression,” Chair of the International Jury of media professionals, Mauricio Weibel, said.

Israel has targeted Palestinian journalists covering its war crimes in Gaza. To date, 144 have been killed and scores more have been injured.

