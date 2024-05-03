Palestine envoy to Brussels calls on European countries for recognition

Abdalrahim Alfarra, the Palestinian ambassador in Brussels, urged European countries to recognise Palestine and pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

An aid campaign for Gaza is underway in Brussels’ Saint-Josse municipality, led by Emir Kir, a Belgian politician of Turkish origin.

Alfarra, speaking to Anadolu during the event, expressed gratitude to Mayor Kir for his initiative, and said all municipalities in Belgium and Europe should follow it.

He emphasised Gaza’s urgent need for medicine, especially for children, while highlighting the dire situation of 1.5 million Palestinians in Rafah, warning of potential massacre if Israel attacks.

About the preparations of some European countries to recognise Palestine this month, Alfarra urged all European nations to recognise Palestinian statehood and rights and called for international pressure on Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to cease fire immediately.

Mayor Kir urged action from those who have witnessed the ongoing crisis in Gaza, noting that blankets, personal hygiene products, baby food, first aid kits, canned food and other supplies are being collected as part of the aid campaign which is scheduled to continue until 11 May.

