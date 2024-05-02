Several killed, injured in Israel drone strike in Gaza City

Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City on Thursday, according to witnesses, Anadolu Agency reports.

A drone fired missiles at a group of civilians in the Al-Nafaq area in Gaza City, witnesses said.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue an exact figure of the casualties.

Separately, at least four people were killed and several others injured in another drone attack targeting a group of people in the Bureij Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive in the Gaza Strip since a 7 October cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed some 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Nearly 34,600 Palestinians have since been killed and over 77,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

