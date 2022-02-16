Egypt: Muslim Brotherhood Guide does not have covid

The Egyptian Interior Ministry yesterday denied reports that the Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badei, has caught the coronavirus, Rai Al-Youm reported.

In a statement, the ministry said that the reports about Badei's infection are false, claiming that he was examined and found not have the virus.

This came after his daughter, Doha, posted on Facebook that her father has been in solitary confinement for nine years, and his cell is empty of furniture.

She stated that symptoms of COVID-19 appeared on her father, mainly the high temperature, vomiting, coughing and pains all over his body.

"The prison administration prevents sending food, clothes and medicines to him," Doha wrote. "He is being banned from exercising more than 10 minutes in front of the door of his cell and does not see the sun."

Doha also said that she saw her father during the last hearing – she did not give date – wrapped in a prison blanket, unable to stand up and barely able to walk.

"We saw him during the hearing from a distance while he was in a glass box and we couldn't hear him," she said. "We communicated with him through some kind of sign language."

She added that she would not be comfortable about the state of his health until she sees him again at the next hearing in three weeks' time.

"We do not have anyone except God," she concluded.

Badei was imprisoned in 2013 after the violent dispersal of the Rabaa sit in which was staged against the military coup carried out against the country's first democratically elected President Mohamad Morsi, who died in detention years later.