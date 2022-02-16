Russo-Ukrainian crisis: Turkey, Russia, Ukraine may hold trilateral meeting, Erdogan says

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is in favour of a trilateral meeting with Russian President, Vladimir Putin and Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the President said such a meeting would take place either in Istanbul or Ankara.

"In our meeting with Zelensky, he expressed that he is open to a trilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky and Erdoğan," the President said.

Ankara has offered to mediate talks between two countries.

Last month, Erdogan invited Putin to ease tension between Ukraine and Russia.

Last week, Putin accepted Erdogan's invitation to visit Turkey amid the tensions, and will make the trip once the pandemic and schedules allow, Kremlin said.

READ: Turkey's balancing act between Russia and Ukraine