Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russo-Ukrainian crisis: Turkey, Russia, Ukraine may hold trilateral meeting, Erdogan says

February 16, 2022 at 8:08 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
DONBASS, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 06: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbass, Ukraine on December 06, 2021. ( Ukrainian Presidency / Handout - Anadolu Agency )
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbass, Ukraine on December 06, 2021 [Ukrainian Presidency / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
 February 16, 2022 at 8:08 pm

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is in favour of a trilateral meeting with Russian President, Vladimir Putin and Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the President said such a meeting would take place either in Istanbul or Ankara.

"In our meeting with Zelensky, he expressed that he is open to a trilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky and Erdoğan," the President said.

Ankara has offered to mediate talks between two countries.

Last month, Erdogan invited Putin to ease tension between Ukraine and Russia.

Last week, Putin accepted Erdogan's invitation to visit Turkey amid the tensions, and will make the trip once the pandemic and schedules allow, Kremlin said.

READ: Turkey's balancing act between Russia and Ukraine

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsRussiaTurkeyUkraine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments