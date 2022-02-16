UK: National protest planned against controversial 'Citizenship Bill'

A coalition of civilian society, human rights and religious organisation in the UK have stepped up the coordination of opposition activities against a controversial law which is currently being debated in parliament.

The Nationality and Borders Bill which has already passed its third and final reading in the House of commons will give the Home Secretary the right to strip Britons with foreign ancestry of their nationality without notice.

To date, several vigils and rallies have been staged across the country against the proposed law that threatens an estimated six million people if enacted.

The bill also targets migrants by giving Border Force officers powers to turn refugees away from the UK while at sea and makes it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission.

As part of its activities the Citizenship Is A Right coalition, has called a national day of action on Sunday 27 February.

The coalition in a press statement issued yesterday described the bill as "ill-defined" and that there was "no test or clear definition for exercise of the proposed powers in which the Home Secretary would become "judge, jury and executioner."

