World Bank to lend Tunisia $400m for social reforms

The World Bank will lend Tunisia about $400 million to finance social reforms, the government said yesterday, Reuters reports.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the World Bank Vice President Ferid Belhaj said the Bank was ready to provide the necessary funds for Tunisia to implement economic reforms.

The World Bank and foreign donors have said the outlined economic reforms, including energy subsidies, would need broad support, including from the powerful UGTT union for a deal to be secured.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri said that Tunisia hoped to seal an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April.

READ: $16.6bn in financing to Middle East economies