Israel to demolish EU-funded school in occupied West Bank

The Israeli occupation authorities issued a demolition notice on Wednesday to Ras El Teen School in eastern Ramallah, Anadolu has reported. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, the Israelis are going to knock down the EU-funded school on the pretext that it lacks a building licence.

The ministry condemned the "continuous Israeli violations" against educational institutions located in Area C. It called upon international bodies to put pressure on Israel to cancel its planned demolition of the school, which caters for 44 students, as well as to disclose Israeli crimes against the Palestinians.

Since the start of 2021, Israel has demolished 1,032 Palestinian-owned structures across the occupied West Bank. The list includes homes, schools, shops and farming facilities. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said that Israeli demolitions have displaced 1,347 Palestinians in that period.

