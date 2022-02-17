Tunisia affirms its adherence to the Arab Maghreb Union

On Wednesday, Tunisia affirmed its adherence to its firm position committed to the Arab Maghreb Union as a strategic option, expressing its pride of this historic gain.

This came in a statement issued by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the declaration of the Arab Maghreb Union.

The statement stressed the importance of the concerted effort to overcome all obstacles so that joint Moroccan action may promote to the best of ranks, and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the Maghreb people for greater immunity, complementarity and integration, based on their resolute belief in the common destiny of the States of the region.

According to the statement, Tunisia has reaffirmed its desire to work with all the fraternal Maghreb States to strengthen bonds of brotherhood, cooperation and partnership in all areas, which would give new impetus to the march of the Union.

Tunisia also emphasised "the need to provide strength and resilience to encounter the rapid and diverse challenges, win the bets of development and progress and consolidate security and stability elements."

The Arab Maghreb Union was founded on 17 February 1989 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech. It consists of five States: Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania and Tunisia. It aims to open borders among the five States in order to grant full freedom of movement to individuals and goods, besides security coordination and pursuing a common policy in various fields.

Since its establishment, the Arab Maghreb Union has faced obstacles on the activation of its structures, and the attainment of Moroccan unity. No Summit has been held at the level of Union leaders since the Summit of 1994, hosted by Tunisia.