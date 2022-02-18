EU regulators halt probe into Qatar gas contracts

The EU started an antitrust probe into QatarEnergy, three years after the European Commission opened an investigation into the company's 20-year gas contracts, the Financial Times reports.

According to the report, the decision comes amid concerns that gas supplies from Russia to Europe could be disrupted if the Kremlin decides to invade Ukraine.

Qatar is seen as a long-term solution to Europe's reliance on Russian gas. Last month, President Biden hosted Qatari leader to discuss LNG supply if Russia attacks Ukraine.

Talk of a Russian attack has increased scrutiny on Europe's energy security and its dependence on Russia, as it supplies about 40 per cent of the continent's gas.

In 2018, the commission also opened an investigation to investigate whether supply agreements between QatarEnergy – and European importers – "have hindered the free flow of gas within the European Economic Area, in breach of EU antitrust rules", the report adds.

