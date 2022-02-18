Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ukraine rebukes Israel over cooperation with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog review a guard of honour ahead of their meeting at Mariinskyi Palace in Kiev on 5 October 2021. [SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images]
The Ukrainian foreign ministry yesterday summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Kiev, Michael Brodsky, over the crisis with Russia.

Hebrew Channel 7 reported that the call came after Israel asked for Moscow's help in evacuating citizens in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week Israel refused to sell its Iron Dome system to Ukraine so it could defend itself in the event of a Russian invasion.

"In an effort to avoid, at all cost, Israeli involvement in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Israel refused to sell the Iron Dome missile defence system to Kyiv in order not to annoy the Russians," the author of Revolt: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalisation, Nadav Eyal, said.

Tel Aviv is wary of being pulled into the conflict because "Russian deployment in Syria means the two countries, in fact, share a border," he said.

