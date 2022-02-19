Tunisia president: 'Measures taken to save country'

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Friday that exceptional measures have been taken to "save the state".

This came according to two statements issued by the Tunisian presidency after holding separate meetings by Saied in the Belgian capital, Brussels, with the President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Saied added that these measures were introduced: "To build a better future for the Tunisian people, with adherence to the independence of the judiciary and to the values ​​of freedom, democracy, human rights and combating corruption."

Saied affirmed his "respect for the law and his adherence to the values ​​of democracy, freedom and human rights," stressing "Tunisia's need for solid institutions that carry out their functions in the best way."

Tunisia has witnessed a severe political crisis since 25 May, 2021, when Saied imposed exceptional measures, including suspending parliament, issuing legislation by presidential decrees, dismissing the government and appointing a new one.

Metsola affirmed, according to the Tunisian presidency's statement: "Her keenness that the European Parliament preserves its level of cooperation with Tunisia."

She stated that the European Parliament is monitoring the situation in Tunisia and hopes that Tunisia will be able to overcome this circumstance to consolidate the gains it has attained and achieve the aspirations of the Tunisian people.

Most political and civil forces in Tunisia, including the Ennahda Movement, reject Saied's measures. They consider them a "coup against the Constitution", while other forces support them as a "correction of the course of the 2011 Revolution", which overthrew the rule of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

According to the Tunisian presidency's statement, the Spanish prime minister stressed: "The importance of reinforcing and intensifying channels of communication and dialogue between officials of the two countries to discover the true situation in Tunisia and avoid all rumours and false news."

He also expressed his government's: "Openness to everything that may develop bilateral economic and trade relations, and further encourage the Spanish companies to invest in Tunisia."

Saied participated in the European-African Summit held in Brussels, which started on Thursday and concluded on Friday.