Attaullah Hanna: Muslim, Christian Palestinians are united against occupation

February 21, 2022 at 10:09 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian Greek Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna in West Bank city of Bethlehem on 17 May 2021 [HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images]
Head of Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, Archbishop Atallah Hanna, said yesterday that Muslim and Christian Palestinians are united against the Israeli occupation, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

"All Palestinians – including Muslims and Christians – are one family now and forever," Hanna said during a meeting with Christians from Jifna, a Palestinian village in Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate in the central occupied West Bank.

"Palestinians must be united in defence of their country and their just Palestinian cause," he told the visitors while they were inside the Church of Holy Sepulchre.

He also said: "We are happy with your visit to the city of Jerusalem. We are sending our regards to our followers in the other Palestinian cities and villages, including the village of Jifna."

