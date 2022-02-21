UAE minister calls for unified international action against drones

The UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, has warned of the growing use of drones, especially by militias, calling for a unified international action to confront the rising threat from UAVs.

"That is a challenge that requires us to… work together to ensure that we can create a shield against the use of these systems," Al Olama said during the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) held in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi yesterday.

"Today, more than ever, we understand the importance of protecting our nation by ensuring that these technologies are tools that we can use, but cannot be used against us," he added.

"These systems are much cheaper and more accessible than ever, and this accessibility allows the systems to fall into the hands of the people we don't them want to fall into, ie the terrorist groups," he added.

Regional and Western military and industry representatives attended the UMEX including from the US, UK and France.

