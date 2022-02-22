Portuguese / Spanish / English

2.8 tons of settlement-produced aluminium seized in West Bank

BAHRAIN - APRIL 17: Aluminium ingots seen at the Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C plant in Bahrain, Tuesday, April 18, 2006. (Photo by Phil Weymouth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Aluminium ingots seen at the Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C plant in Bahrain, Tuesday, April 18, 2006 [Phil Weymouth/Bloomberg via Getty Images]
Customs police in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya yesterday seized an Israeli truck carrying 2,800 kilogrammes of settlement-produced aluminium prohibited from trading in the Palestinian markets.

The Palestinian customs agency said in a statement that the competent authority was summoned and that the case was referred to the public prosecutor for "further investigation".

The customs police force called on citizens "not to trade in settlement goods," describing such acts as a "violation of the law." It also warned that it would hold violators to account.

