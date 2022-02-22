2.8 tons of settlement-produced aluminium seized in West Bank

Customs police in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya yesterday seized an Israeli truck carrying 2,800 kilogrammes of settlement-produced aluminium prohibited from trading in the Palestinian markets.

The Palestinian customs agency said in a statement that the competent authority was summoned and that the case was referred to the public prosecutor for "further investigation".

The customs police force called on citizens "not to trade in settlement goods," describing such acts as a "violation of the law." It also warned that it would hold violators to account.

