Erdogan: 'Russia's recognition is clear violation'

Turkey's President Erdogan sent a clear message to Russia on Tuesday and said Russia's recognition is a clear violation of Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Erdogan told reporter who attended his tour of African countries on the presidential plane that Turkey is against Russia's recognition of separatist regions.

Yesterday, Putin ordered a "peacekeeping operation" in Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions after recognising the separatist regions' independence.

"We have been sincerely striving to de-escalate tensions in this crisis and sent our messages regarding the solution of the issue," he added.

Ankara has offered to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Last month, Erdogan invited Putin to ease tension between Ukraine and Russia.

Russia has been warning Turkey against building ties with Ukraine on Turkey's domestic drones, Bayraktar, deal.

