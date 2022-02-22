Portuguese / Spanish / English

EU did not threaten to impose sanctions on Tunisia, minister says

February 22, 2022 at 3:05 pm | Published in: Africa, EU, Europe & Russia, News, Tunisia
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell holds a press conference after the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium on November 15, 2021 [Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency]
The Tunisian Minister of Social Affairs, Malek Ezzahi, yesterday denied reports that the European Union had threatened to impose economic sanctions on the North African state, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.

TAP quoted Ezzahi as saying that he had met with Marcus Cornaro, head of the EU delegation in Tunisia, last week and he confirmed that the EU would continue to support Tunisia during this stage.

Earlier this month, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, revealed during an interview with TV5 that the bloc is reviewing proposals to stop financial aid to Tunisia.

President of European Parliament: 'I discussed importance of returning to parliamentary democracy with President Saied'

"We strongly demand a return to the normal democratic situation." He was also reported to have said that the EU is in the process of taking a decision to stop the disbursement of parts of the financial aid that has been scheduled to Tunisia.

Borrell explained that the matter is not related to sanctions, stressing that the disbursement of funds that go directly to the citizens will continue and that discussions are related to stopping the disbursement of "important" financial aid.

