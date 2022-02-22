Saudi: Our flag must not be lowered

Saudi's Public Prosecutor has reiterated that the kingdom's flag must not be lowered because it has the Islamic testimony of faith printed on it, Khaleej.net reported yesterday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Public Prosecutor wrote that the Saudi flag, the King's flag and other flags that bear the Islamic testimonies or Quranic verses "must not be lowered."

"The penalty of lowering the flag or insulting the flag can be up to one year in prison and a fine worth 30,000 Saudi riyals [$8,000]."

The testimony of faith includes the name of God and the Muslim Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him), and as such, the prosecutor explained, should not be lowered to half-mast during mourning, or printed on t-shirts and worn in places where it can be disrespected.

