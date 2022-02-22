Sheikh Raed Salah: Jerusalem's issue is the top priority

Head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, yesterday described the issue of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque as the top priority, Anadolu reported.

During a speech he delivered at the inauguration of Al-Aqsa Week organised by the Palestinian Engineers' Syndicate in Nablus, Sheikh Salah said: "Jerusalem will win as it has been a winner throughout history. It will remain a winner until the day of judgement."

"The issue of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque are the top priorities for Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians."

Adding that "conceding parts of Jerusalem is the death of principles."

He highlighted the importance the Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him) gave to Jerusalem, along with Makkah and Madina. "The connection between the three cities and the three mosques is eternal, permanent and fateful," he said, stressing that "it is above any negotiations, normalisation and dilapidation that might hurt the Ummah."

"If the Arabs wanted to maintain their existence, they should know that their roots extend to blessed Jerusalem."

The Israeli occupation, he explained, "will not be better than previous occupations, which were removed and forgotten."

