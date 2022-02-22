Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE rescues 6-year-old girl from well

February 22, 2022 at 2:17 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, UAE
An Emirati policeman uses a smart helmet to detect people's temperature as a tool to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus among the visitors of the the Sharjah International Book Fair in Sharjah, northeast of Dubai, on November 4, 2020 [KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images]
 February 22, 2022 at 2:17 pm

A six-year-old Emirati girl was rescued by civil defence teams yesterday after falling into a 15-metre deep well, local media reports have said.

The child fell into the well in Wasit, Fujairah, an Emirate 120 kilometres east of Dubai.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant-General Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited the girl at Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital, where she was taken by the emergency services.

The incident comes two weeks after thousands around the Arab world mourned the loss of five-year-old, Rayan Oram, who had died before rescuers could reach him five days after falling into a well in Morocco.

