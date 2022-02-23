Israel forces shoot, kill Palestinian boy in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces yesterday shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in Al-Khader town, near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Ministry of Health said.

The boy was identified as Mohammed Shehadeh. Eyewitnesses said Israeli occupation forces shot and critically wounded him during protests against the Israeli army's raid of the town. Occupation forces had opened fire at Palestinians.

Shehadah was wounded and bled to death as occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching him.

A video shared on social media shows him lying on the ground with Israeli soldiers surrounding him.

