MEMO in conversation with Mariam Barghouti

February 23, 2022
Join us for a live conversation with Mariam Barghouti a Palestinian writer and researcher based in Ramallah, when we will discuss the relevance of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the global order. Barghouti worked as a journalist and reporter with a focus on the Levant, and published various sociopolitical commentaries from Palestine.

She has undertaken monitoring and evaluation missions of humanitarian and development aid in Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon for various governmental and non-governmental organisations. Her reporting and analysis have been featured in Al Jazeera Englishthe New York Timesthe GuardianBBC and Middle East Eye, amongst others.

Join us on Wednesday 23 February 2022, 4 pm GMT here

