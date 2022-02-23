Russia armoured vehicle runs over woman in Syria

A Syrian woman died and her husband and daughter sustained injuries after a Russian armoured vehicle run them over near Al-Halabiya roundabout at the northern entrance to Deir Ez-Zor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported yesterday.

SOHR cited local sources as saying that the woman died instantly while her husband and baby girl suffered serious injuries after being hit by a Russian vehicle crossing from Hatla town near Al-Halabiya roundabout to Deir Ez-Zor and travelling at speed.

According to SOHR sources, the Russian armoured personnel did not stop to treat the injured people, and fled the scene immediately.

In recent months, there have been repeated traffic accidents caused by Russian military armoured vehicles in Syria.

In November 2021, about 15 people were injured due to a traffic accident caused by a Russian armoured vehicle on the Tartus-Banias highway.

Russia supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's fight against opposition groups calling for Al-Assad's removal from power.

