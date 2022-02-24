Calls for Yemen president to save 4 journalists on death row

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) yesterday called on Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to do everything he can to save four journalists sentenced to death by the Houthis in the capital Sanaa.

In a letter sent by the IFJ to Hadi, the group said: "We are sending you this message to call you to direct the Yemeni government to do everything it could to save the lives of four journalists who have been sentenced to death."

"We appeal to you, as journalists and union leaders from all parts of the world, to move urgently and make every possible effort to save their lives and freedom."

The IFJ pointed out that "the four journalists face an imminent danger of being executed."

The journalists were named as Abdul-Khalek Omran, Akram Al-Walidy, Hareth Hamid and Tawfik Al-Mansouri, "who have been detained by the Houthis since 2015," according to the statement. They have been accused of collaborating with the Saudi-led Arab coalition working to oust the Houthis.

In its letter, the IFJ said: "These journalists have been subjected, since their arrest, to various types of physical and psychological torture and have been deprived from their basic rights guaranteed by international law."

Neither Hadi nor the Houthis issued a comment following the IFJ's letter.

