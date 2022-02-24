Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel Diamond Exchange opens office in Dubai

February 24, 2022 at 8:49 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, UAE
Rough diamonds for sale at Koin International, a diamond and gemstone tender house based in Dubai on 3 June 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. [Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images]
Rough diamonds for sale at Koin International, a diamond and gemstone tender house based in Dubai on 3 June 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. [Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images]
 February 24, 2022 at 8:49 am

Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) opened a representative office at Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) in Almas Tower, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) announced yesterday.

According to Emirates official news agency WAM, senior representatives and government officials from DMCC, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), IDE and the Israeli Consulate in Dubai attended the inauguration of the IDE office.

The IDE office is set to increase the ease of doing business for Israeli diamond companies operating in or looking to set up in Dubai.

Opening the IDE office came one day after the the DMCC had announced that the UAE became the world's largest rough diamond trade hub, with $22.8 billion-worth of rough diamonds traded last year.

The UAE signed a normalisation deal with Israel in September 2020.

The Kimberley Process: Israel's multi-billion dollar blood diamond laundry

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsUAE
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments